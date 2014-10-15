Information stored online
can be copied & stolen.
Online exchanges and wallet providers can disappear, go offline, be hacked. They are not reliable.
Online exchanges and wallet providers can disappear, go offline, be hacked. They are not reliable.
Hardware wallet is the safest way to manage & trade your cryptocurrencies.
Securing your digital assets has never been more straightforward.
Audited by security researchers, verified by our track record.Learn more
Experts ready to help you at all times.Learn more
Designed for your confidence and ease-of-mind.Explore
You can always recover access to your coins & assets from your offline backup. It only takes 5 minutes.
Knowing your coins are safe.
Your entire wallet is always accessible via your personal 12 to 24 words long recovery seed.
When you first set up your Trezor, it will generate the seed for you. When you need to restore access to your wallet, use this offline backup.
The recovery seed follows a standard created by us at SatoshiLabs, but it is widely used, compatible with many wallet apps.
Just bought a @Trezor hardware wallet with bitcoin through @CashApp pic.twitter.com/TBYn1q5XzI— jack (@jack) 7 March 2019
I just got a Trezor Model T and it is the best crypto wallet out there. Really great UX and packed with features.— Eduardo (@Codiox) 8 August 2019
1. Get @Trezor 2.sleep tight— alwafi alashhib⚡️[BTC] (@AlwafiAlashhib) 5 March 2019
We made it easy for you to decide.
|
Trezor One
|
Trezor Model T
|Coins & Tokens
|Display
|Monochrome display + 2 buttons
|Full color touchscreen
|Beginner-friendly
|
Security protection
|PIN entry
|Securely via computer or mobile
|On your Trezor
|Passphrase entry
|Securely via computer or mobile
|On your Trezor
|Device recovery
|Securely via computer or mobile
|On your Trezor
|
Extra features
|Bitcoin-only firmware
|Shamir backup
|-
|Password Manager
|Encrypted storage on cloud
|+ soon on microSD card
|U2F authentication
|FIDO2 authentication
|-
|Encryption via GPG
|SSH
|On Trezor data & file encryption
|-
|Coming soon
|microSD card
|-
|
Premium Support
|
|
|Designed & built in EU
|Get your Trezor One
|Get your Trezor Model T
Join the community of satisfied users around the world.
Intuitive and calming interface, inspiring your confidence.
Coins, keys or passwords. All in one device, owned and controled by you.
Compatible with many applications, ready for power users.
Join us and work on top-notch global projects related to Bitcoin and security. Become a part of our team resposible for several influential projects that marked milestones in the Bitcoin world. We love to work with talented and enthusiastic developers.
Led by renowned experts of the crypto industry.
CEO & Founder
CTO & Founder