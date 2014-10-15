Information stored online
can be copied & stolen.

Online exchanges and wallet providers can disappear, go offline, be hacked. They are not reliable.

Go offline.
Store your coins with Trezor.

Hardware wallet is the safest way to manage & trade your cryptocurrencies.

Trezor. Invented for your digital freedom.

Securing your digital assets has never been more straightforward.

Transparent security.

Audited by security researchers, verified by our track record.

Learn more

5-star customer support.

Experts ready to help you at all times.

Learn more

Intuitive & convenient interface.

Designed for your confidence and ease-of-mind.

Explore
Wallet
Password Manager

Fear hardware loss? No need.

You can always recover access to your coins & assets from your offline backup. It only takes 5 minutes.

3 reasons why you can sleep tight.

Knowing your coins are safe.

Recovery seed. Offline.

Your entire wallet is always accessible via your personal 12 to 24 words long recovery seed.

Unique for you.

When you first set up your Trezor, it will generate the seed for you. When you need to restore access to your wallet, use this offline backup.

Cross-compatible.

The recovery seed follows a standard created by us at SatoshiLabs, but it is widely used, compatible with many wallet apps.

Learn more about recovery

Trusted by companies of all sizes.

Analyzed. Reviewed. Endorsed by experts.

Loved by the community

More reviews

Pick your own Trezor.

We made it easy for you to decide.

Trezor One
Supported coins
+1000 more
Display
Monochrome display with 2 buttons
Beginner-friendly
Pin entry
Securely via computer or mobile
Passphrase entry
Securely via computer or mobile
Device recovery
Securely via computer or mobile
Password Manager
Encrypted storage on cloud
Bitcoin-only firmware
U2F authentication
Encryption via GPG
SSH
Premium Support
Designed & built in EU
Get your Trezor One
Trezor Model T
Supported coins
+1000 more
Display
Full color touchscreen
Beginner-friendly
Pin entry
On your Trezor
Passphrase entry
On your Trezor
Device recovery
On your Trezor
Password Manager
Storage on cloud + soon on microSD card
Bitcoin-only firmware
Shamir Backup
U2F authentication
FIDO2 authentication
Encryption via GPG
SSH
On Trezor data & file encryption
Coming soon
microSD card extension
Premium Support
Designed & built in EU
Get your Trezor T
Trezor One
Trezor Model T
Trezor One
Trezor Model T
Coins & Tokens
 +1000 more
All Trezor One coins + 
Display Monochrome display + 2 buttons Full color touchscreen
Beginner-friendly
Security protection
PIN entry Securely via computer or mobile On your Trezor
Passphrase entry Securely via computer or mobile On your Trezor
Device recovery Securely via computer or mobile On your Trezor
Extra features
Bitcoin-only firmware icon icon
Shamir backup - icon
Password Manager Encrypted storage on cloud +  soon on microSD card
U2F authentication
FIDO2 authentication - icon
Encryption via GPG
SSH
On Trezor data & file encryption - Coming soon
microSD card -
Premium Support
Designed & built in EU

Make your coins safe again.

Join the community of satisfied users around the world.

Easy-to-use, ready within 10 minutes.

Intuitive and calming interface, inspiring your confidence.

Manage your entire digital identity.

Coins, keys or passwords. All in one device, owned and controled by you.

Advanced features for expert users.

Compatible with many applications, ready for power users.

Don't risk your coins.

Get your Trezor today.

Code the revolution.

Join us and work on top-notch global projects related to Bitcoin and security. Become a part of our team resposible for several influential projects that marked milestones in the Bitcoin world. We love to work with talented and enthusiastic developers.


Learn from Trezor Developer's Guide

You are in good company.

Led by renowned experts of the crypto industry.

Slush

CEO & Founder

Stick

CTO & Founder